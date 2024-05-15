Two Turkish citizens sentenced to 11 years for smuggling 190 kg of heroin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83816 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107897 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150712 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154704 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174244 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165491 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226180 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Two Turkish citizens sentenced to 11 years for smuggling 190 kg of heroin

Two Turkish citizens sentenced to 11 years for smuggling 190 kg of heroin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40019 views

Two Turkish citizens are sentenced to 11 years in prison for smuggling over 190 kg of heroin from Iran to Ukraine and organizing a large-scale drug trafficking scheme.

In Ukraine, two citizens of the Republic of Turkey were convicted of drug smuggling on a large scale and for the illegal acquisition, storage and transportation of particularly dangerous drugs for the purpose of selling them. UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The court sentenced two citizens of the Republic of Turkey to 11 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property for organizing a scheme to smuggle more than 190 kg of heroin from Iran to Ukraine for further sale in the country and smuggling to the European Union.

In July 2021, a large-scale criminal drug trafficking scheme was dismantled after a lengthy international special operation conducted by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, and the United States.

The pre-trial investigation of the case was conducted by the Main Department of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Recall

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers liquidated 4 drug laboratories, seized precursors, drugs and illegal substances worth UAH 122 million.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
european-unionEuropean Union
armeniaArmenia
krymCrimea
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
iranIran
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising