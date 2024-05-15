Two Turkish citizens sentenced to 11 years for smuggling 190 kg of heroin

In Ukraine, two citizens of the Republic of Turkey were convicted of drug smuggling on a large scale and for the illegal acquisition, storage and transportation of particularly dangerous drugs for the purpose of selling them. UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The court sentenced two citizens of the Republic of Turkey to 11 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property for organizing a scheme to smuggle more than 190 kg of heroin from Iran to Ukraine for further sale in the country and smuggling to the European Union.

In July 2021, a large-scale criminal drug trafficking scheme was dismantled after a lengthy international special operation conducted by law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, Armenia, Georgia, and the United States.

The pre-trial investigation of the case was conducted by the Main Department of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Recall

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers liquidated 4 drug laboratories, seized precursors, drugs and illegal substances worth UAH 122 million.