Two trains collide in Strasbourg: 30 people injured, 15 hospitalized

The collision of two trains in Strasbourg has left 30 people in relatively serious condition, 15 of them evacuated to hospital, reports UNN citing BFMTV.

150 firefighters and civil security personnel have been mobilized on the spot.

BFMTV has learned from a police source that two trains collided at the Strasbourg train station on Saturday, January 11, due to an error. According to firefighters, 30 people were injured and are “in a relatively serious condition”, 15 of them were evacuated to hospital. About a hundred people were injured in the accident.

The fire department, which indicated that the accident occurred “at the Gare Centrale stop”, dispatched “multiple resources” to the scene and recommended avoiding “the areas of Place de l'Île, the train station, President Wilson Boulevard and to facilitate access for assistance”.

Strasbourg City Hall spokeswoman Jeanne Barseghian said she went “to the station with the victims and rescuers.

