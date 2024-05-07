Two russian guided missiles shot down in Odesa region

On Tuesday, May 7, in Odesa region, the Air Defense Forces shot down 2 X-59/X-69 guided missiles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the South Air Command.

Details

On May 7, 2024, at about 14:00, in the Odesa region, soldiers of the Odesa Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed 2 X-59 / X-69 guided missiles - The statement reads.

Recall

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said that the Air Force is constantly observing enemy tactical aircraft activity, including Su-34 and Su-35.

