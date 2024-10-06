Two people were injured in an enemy attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Yesterday evening the enemy attacked Sinelnykivsky district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. Two people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

In the evening, Sinelnykivka district came under attack from enemy MLRS. A 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured. They are in hospital, receiving all the necessary assistance. According to doctors, the patients' condition is moderate, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that three private houses, two cars and a tractor were damaged. Dry grass, stubble and hay were burning. Rescuers put out the fire.

Nikopol region was also under enemy attack almost a dozen times. Since the evening, it has been targeted with artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol, Pokrovska and Myrivska communities suffered. The consequences are being clarified, - added in the RMA.

