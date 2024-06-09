Two more vessels attacked in the Gulf of Aden

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Two more vessels attacked in the Gulf of Aden

Two more vessels attacked in the Gulf of Aden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28621 views

Two ships were attacked by rockets near Aden, Yemen, which caused a fire on one of the ships, but no one was injured.

Rockets hit two ships near Aden, Yemen, as a result of a possible Houthi attack in Yemen. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the statement of local authorities, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, a general cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was hit by a missile that hit the bow of the ship, causing a fire. The second missile fired at the ship missed.

Also, as noted, people "on board small boats nearby opened fire on the ship during the incident." The fire was extinguished, there were no injuries on board.

The British military Center for maritime trade operations of the United Kingdom also reported an attack and fire on Saturday in the same area near Aden, saying that "the consequences are currently being eliminated.

addition

The Houthis have set their sights on shipping along the Red Sea corridor due to Israel's war on chromosomes in the Gaza Strip. According to them, the attacks are aimed at ending the war and supporting the Palestinians, although attacks are often carried out on ships that have nothing to do with the conflict.

The Houthis announced another strike on an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier02.06.24, 04:13 • 102748 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
reutersReuters
red-seaRed Sea
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
yemenYemen

