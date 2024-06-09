Two more vessels attacked in the Gulf of Aden

Rockets hit two ships near Aden, Yemen, as a result of a possible Houthi attack in Yemen. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the statement of local authorities, reports UNN.

On Sunday, a general cargo ship flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda was hit by a missile that hit the bow of the ship, causing a fire. The second missile fired at the ship missed.

Also, as noted, people "on board small boats nearby opened fire on the ship during the incident." The fire was extinguished, there were no injuries on board.

The British military Center for maritime trade operations of the United Kingdom also reported an attack and fire on Saturday in the same area near Aden, saying that "the consequences are currently being eliminated.

The Houthis have set their sights on shipping along the Red Sea corridor due to Israel's war on chromosomes in the Gaza Strip. According to them, the attacks are aimed at ending the war and supporting the Palestinians, although attacks are often carried out on ships that have nothing to do with the conflict.

