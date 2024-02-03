Two men tried to travel abroad in the trunk lining of a car
Kyiv • UNN
Two men were detained by Ukrainian border guards while trying to flee the country by hiding in the trunk lining of a car at a checkpoint on the border with Romania.
Ukrainian border guards have exposed another method of smuggling abroad. Two men tried to leave the country by hiding in the trunk lining of a car. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, publishing a video of the detainees, UNN reports.
Details
When you "packed" yourself for a "trip" but something went wrong
It is noted that the border guards found the cache with the fugitives at the checkpoint while checking the car. The men hid in the trunk lining when they tried to leave for Romania.
Border guards use drones to detect two fugitives on the border with Moldova30.01.24, 15:40 • 33951 view
Both offenders were detained and administrative reports were drawn up. The driver who was transporting them also faces criminal liability.