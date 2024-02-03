Two men tried to travel abroad in the trunk lining of a car

Ukrainian border guards have exposed another method of smuggling abroad. Two men tried to leave the country by hiding in the trunk lining of a car. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Telegram, publishing a video of the detainees, UNN reports.

Details

When you "packed" yourself for a "trip" but something went wrong commented the border guards.

It is noted that the border guards found the cache with the fugitives at the checkpoint while checking the car. The men hid in the trunk lining when they tried to leave for Romania.

Both offenders were detained and administrative reports were drawn up. The driver who was transporting them also faces criminal liability.