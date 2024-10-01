Two men set up drug lab in garages: Lviv region exposes two men

A 34-year-old resident of Truskavets will be tried in Lviv region. He and his accomplice set up an underground drug lab in the city's garages. This was reported by the police of the Lviv region, according to UNN.

The 34-year-old resident of Truskavets, together with an accomplice, manufactured up to 40 kilograms of psychotropic substances per month in a garage laboratory. They then distributed them by setting up “masterclasses” in the western regions of Ukraine, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during the searches, law enforcement officers found and seized significant amounts of precursors and ingredients, as well as tools and laboratory equipment for the manufacture of psychotropics, the substance “PVP” in various amorphous states, as well as the drug “cannabis”, drug-containing pills, packaging and other material evidence.

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings initiated under Part 2, Part 3 of Art. 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 1 Art. 306 (Use of funds obtained from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues, precursors, poisonous or potent substances or poisonous or potent medicines), Criminal Code of Ukraine, part 3, Art. 313 (Theft, misappropriation, extortion of equipment intended for the manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, or taking possession of it by fraud or abuse of office and other illegal actions with such equipment) Criminal Code of Ukraine, part 1, article 317 (Organization or maintenance of places for illegal use, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 1 of Article 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 311 (Illegal production, manufacture, purchase, storage, transportation or shipment of precursors) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, is completed. The indictment was sent to the court for consideration.

The maximum penalty provided by the sanctions of the articles is imprisonment for up to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Smuggling of drugs worth millions of hryvnias: large-scale supply channel to Ukraine blocked