Two explosions occurred in Kharkiv - media

Today, April 2, residents of Kharkiv heard the sounds of two explosions. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.

An explosion was reportedly heard in the north of Kharkiv, probably outside the city.

Later, Suspilne reported another explosion in the city.

"A second explosion occurred in Kharkiv," the report says.

An air raid alert has been declared in the region.

The Air Force warned about the launch of guided bombs by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.

In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked 6 settlements from the air, there are victims