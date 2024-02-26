$41.340.03
Two cruise missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102428 views

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Russian cruise missiles in Dnipropetrovs'k region on February 26.

Two cruise missiles shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region

On Monday evening, February 26, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two occupiers' cruise missiles in the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

The missiles were reportedly shot down in the Kryvyi Rih district of the region.

On Monday evening, Ukrainian servicemen of the Vostok operational and tactical group shot down a Russian drone in the Dnipropetrovs'k region.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, Lysak reportedthat during the day, on February 26, Russian occupation forces attacked Nikopol district 9 times with drones and artillery. As of the evening, it was known that a 70-year-old man was wounded in the shelling.

The enemy attacked the population of Donetsk region more than 20 times over the last day: they fired rockets, bombs and artillery26.02.24, 11:12 • 27356 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Dnipro
Kryvyi Rih
