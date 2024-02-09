Two civilians were injured in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day due to Russian shelling

Two people were wounded in enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia region yesterday. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Russian troops fired 156 times at the territory of Zaporizhzhya region over the past day. Two people were injured in Stepnohirsk and Gulyaypol as a result of the attacks - wrote Fedorov on social media.

According to him, residential buildings and outbuildings were completely or partially destroyed.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat the Russian military shelled 24 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday.