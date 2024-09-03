ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220610 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164916 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159996 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210415 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112708 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197592 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105240 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Two cargo ships attacked in the Red Sea, including a Saudi tanker

Two cargo ships attacked in the Red Sea, including a Saudi tanker

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13623 views

Two cargo ships were attacked in the Red Sea - the Saudi tanker Amjad and the Panamanian ship Blue Lagoon I. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the Blue Lagoon I, which was carrying Russian cargo.

In the Red Sea, two cargo ships were attacked - the Amjad flying the flag of Saudi Arabia and the Blue Lagoon I flying the flag of Panama. The militant Islamist Houthi group claimed responsibility for one of the attacks.

Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The Yemeni armed Houthi group today claimed responsibility for attacking the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Blue Lagoon I in the Red Sea with missiles and drones carrying bombs. The Saudi Arabian-flagged Amjad tanker was also attacked. The Houthis did not mention the Saudi tanker in their statement.

“The Blue Lagoon I sustained minimal damage. The vessel was probably heading south from the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga to an unknown destination. It is carrying cargo of Russian origin. In recent months, the ship has been traveling to India, which receives 40% of its oil imports from Russia, despite international sanctions over Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, reports zeit.de.

Merchant ship attacked off Yemen, fire breaks out on board21.08.24, 18:18 • 16804 views

