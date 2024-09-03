Two cargo ships attacked in the Red Sea, including a Saudi tanker

In the Red Sea, two cargo ships were attacked - the Amjad flying the flag of Saudi Arabia and the Blue Lagoon I flying the flag of Panama. The militant Islamist Houthi group claimed responsibility for one of the attacks.

Details

The Yemeni armed Houthi group today claimed responsibility for attacking the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Blue Lagoon I in the Red Sea with missiles and drones carrying bombs. The Saudi Arabian-flagged Amjad tanker was also attacked. The Houthis did not mention the Saudi tanker in their statement.

“The Blue Lagoon I sustained minimal damage. The vessel was probably heading south from the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga to an unknown destination. It is carrying cargo of Russian origin. In recent months, the ship has been traveling to India, which receives 40% of its oil imports from Russia, despite international sanctions over Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, reports zeit.de.

