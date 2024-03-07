Europe faces a choice to participate in the fight to protect borders or fall - Tusk

At the Congress of the European People's Party, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe is facing a simple choice: either to participate in the fight to protect its borders or to fall. UNN reports this with reference to Digi24.

"The fight against authoritarian tendencies, corruption and lies is taking place on several fronts. And its most dramatic illustration is, of course, the Russian-Ukrainian front. But the responsibility for the fate of Western civilization, which is based on freedom and respect for every human being, is the responsibility for the fate of Western civilization" Tusk said.

He emphasized that the days of happy tranquility are over.

"The postwar (World War II - ed.) era is over. We are living in new times, in the pre-war era... This is a full-scale war in its most brutal form. It is not our fault that words such as fighting, bombing, rocket attacks, genocide are reappearing in our daily vocabulary," Tusk added.

He noted that Europe is "facing a simple choice.

"Either we start a fight to protect our borders, territory, principles, and therefore our citizens and future generations, or we will fall. There are no objective reasons to capitulate to evil. The economic, financial, demographic, and moral potential of Europe is greater than the potential of those who attack us," Tusk emphasized.

He also said that it is crucial that Europe "believes in its own strength, also when it comes to the context of our defense capabilities.

"We cannot live under illusions. No one will take our place in this fight for our security and our future. We are the best guarantors of our security and our unity. Europeans will unite when they see with clarity that the Union is indeed 'our Europe, a safe and good home for people', as our manifesto says," he said.

He also mentioned Polish farmers in his speech.

"Today, this is exactly the signal that our farmers and food producers are looking for. They also want a Europe that protects them and understands their fears," Tusk added.