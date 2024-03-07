Europe faces a choice to participate in the fight to protect borders or fall - Tusk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24329 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86110 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58214 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 246718 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214737 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184846 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226755 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250616 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156524 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30158 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86111 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 246719 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197005 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214739 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16310 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24806 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25037 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54805 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62271 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Europe faces a choice to participate in the fight to protect borders or fall - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29506 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned at the congress of the European People's Party that Europe is facing a stark choice: either to take part in the fight to protect its borders, territory, principles and future generations, or to submit to the authoritarian and corrupt forces attacking it.

Europe faces a choice to participate in the fight to protect borders or fall - Tusk

At the Congress of the European People's Party, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe is facing a simple choice: either to participate  in the fight to protect its borders or to fall. UNN reports this with reference to Digi24.

"The fight against authoritarian tendencies, corruption and lies is taking place on several fronts. And its most dramatic illustration is, of course, the Russian-Ukrainian front. But the responsibility for the fate of Western civilization, which is based on freedom and respect for every human being, is the responsibility for the fate of Western civilization" Tusk said.

Zelenskyy: We are gradually strengthening air defense, but slower than we would like06.03.24, 18:48 • 39428 views

He emphasized that the days of happy tranquility are over.

"The postwar (World War II - ed.) era is over. We are living in new times, in the pre-war era... This is a full-scale war in its most brutal form. It is not our fault that words such as fighting, bombing, rocket attacks, genocide are reappearing in our daily vocabulary," Tusk added.

He noted that Europe is "facing a simple choice.

"Either we start a fight to protect our borders, territory, principles, and therefore our citizens and future generations, or we will fall. There are no objective reasons to capitulate to evil. The economic, financial, demographic, and moral potential of Europe is greater than the potential of those who attack us," Tusk emphasized.

He also said that it is crucial that Europe "believes in its own strength, also when it comes to the context of our defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy: Those who are very "tired" should pray that there is no war in their countries06.03.24, 18:59 • 62268 views

"We cannot live under illusions. No one will take our place in this fight for our security and our future. We are the best guarantors of our security and our unity. Europeans will unite when they see with clarity that the Union is indeed 'our Europe, a safe and good home for people', as our manifesto says," he said. 

He also mentioned Polish farmers in his speech. 

"Today, this is exactly the signal that our farmers and food producers are looking for. They also want a Europe that protects them and understands their fears," Tusk added.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
Europe
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14