Turkish shooter, who became a meme at the Olympics, set a price for an interview

Yusuf Dikeç, a silver medalist at the Paris Olympics, set the price for an interview with him when he was arranging to talk to a well-known French sports publication. This was reported by the athlete's representative Mehmet Ali Akgül to the French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Fotospor reports, UNN writes.

The French sports publication L'Equipe reported that an interview with our national shooter Yusuf Dikech was offered 30 thousand euros, - the statement said.

It is indicated that L'Equipe journalists who arrived in Istanbul were told the figure of 1 million Turkish liras, which amounted to 27,300 euros. Subsequently, the price was allegedly raised to 30 thousand euros.

This information caused outrage among some representatives of sports experts and journalists in Turkey, given the prestige and popularity of L'Equipe.

L'Equipe's desire to interview Yusuf Dikeç was very important... It would have been a source of prestige and reputation not only for Yusuf Dikeç, but also for Turkey - the article says.

So far, there has been no official comment from the athlete on this situation.

For reference

Turkish Olympic champion Yusuf Dikeç, who won silver at the Games in air pistol shooting with Shevval Tarhan, decided to register the right to his special pose, which has become a cause for memes and copying around the world.

Recall

Ukrainian athlete Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal at the Olympic Games. He took second place in the three-position rifle competition at a distance of 50 meters.