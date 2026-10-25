Trump wants to do business with Ukraine and Russia simultaneously after the war

US President Donald Trump wants to do business with both Ukraine and Russia after the war between the two countries ends. He said this while speaking with journalists, reports DRM News, as reported by UNN.

Details

I think that after this war ends, we will do business with both Ukraine and Russia - Trump said.

He also mentioned the agreement with Ukraine regarding natural resources, whose value could reach one trillion dollars. According to him, the United States agreed to this deal because Joe Biden's administration provided Ukraine with $350 billion worth of military equipment.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ease sanctions pressure on Russia in the context of the "diesel deal" "very wise."