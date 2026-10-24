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Trump threatened Ukraine and Russia with 200% tariffs if they do not sign a peace agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1432 views

Trump said he could impose 200% tariffs on Ukraine and Russia for failing to reach a peace agreement. At the same time, he questioned the effectiveness of the measure.

Trump threatened Ukraine and Russia with 200% tariffs if they do not sign a peace agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 200% tariffs on Ukraine and Russia if there is no peace agreement between the countries. UNN reports.

Details

According to the White House chief, "we ended five wars thanks to tariffs."

I said: "If you continue fighting, we will impose a 200% tariff on you," and they stopped fighting. We probably should do the same thing with Ukraine and Russia immediately

- Trump said.

At the same time, he added that he does not believe very much in the effectiveness of such a measure in the case of Kyiv and Moscow.

"It had not even crossed my mind. But we do not buy enough from them to do that, so it will not work," the U.S. president said.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not know who ordered restrictions on the operation of Starlink satellite communications for Ukraine. At the same time, the American leader promised to personally intervene in the situation if the problem has still not been resolved.

Trump said that Melania "wants to save the children" and helped negotiate a truce in Oleshky23.10.26, 22:14 • 1314 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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