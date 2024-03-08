$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24214 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 85560 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57947 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 246047 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184678 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226637 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250588 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156498 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Trump supporters use artificial intelligence to portray ex-president surrounded by black voters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23231 views

Trump supporters are using artificial intelligence to create fake images showing the former president surrounded by smiling and laughing groups of black voters, in an apparent attempt to attract African-American support for his potential 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump supporters use artificial intelligence to portray ex-president surrounded by black voters

There are images circulating on the Internet in which former President Donald Trump is surrounded by smiling and laughing groups of dark-skinned people. A BBC investigation claims that this is a fake spread by supporters of the former US president, as the images were created with the help of artificial intelligence, reports UNN.

Details

The images, some of which have been viewed several million times, show Donald Trump surrounded by African-American voters or two black men wearing the famous "Make America Great Again" cap, the Republican candidate's campaign slogan. The first few seconds of the footage look convincing.

However, a number of details, such as the third hand of one of the voters, make it clear that it is a forgery.

The journalists' investigation suggests that the photos in question are the "work" of his supporters, including conservative TV show host Mark Kaye. The latter admitted to having generated them.

If people vote because of a simple photo, that's their problem

- He explained.

Perhaps the fake photos are part of a clear goal of Donald Trump's campaign: to get the attention of young black men who could be instrumental in victory.

National security threat: remote access communication devices found on Chinese cranes in U.S. ports08.03.2024, 10:28 • 20816 views

Cliff Albright, co-founder of the group Black Voters Matter condemns such a process:

Therein lies the problem with social media. People are so easily fooled

- He said.

Recall

Donald Trump, the only remaining Republican Party candidate, challenged President Joe Biden to a debate before the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Republican nomination for President of the United StatesA for President in 2024.

French defense companies to produce weapons in Ukraine08.03.2024, 11:13 • 22368 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
