Trump supporters use artificial intelligence to portray ex-president surrounded by black voters

There are images circulating on the Internet in which former President Donald Trump is surrounded by smiling and laughing groups of dark-skinned people. A BBC investigation claims that this is a fake spread by supporters of the former US president, as the images were created with the help of artificial intelligence, reports UNN.

Details

The images, some of which have been viewed several million times, show Donald Trump surrounded by African-American voters or two black men wearing the famous "Make America Great Again" cap, the Republican candidate's campaign slogan. The first few seconds of the footage look convincing.

However, a number of details, such as the third hand of one of the voters, make it clear that it is a forgery.

The journalists' investigation suggests that the photos in question are the "work" of his supporters, including conservative TV show host Mark Kaye. The latter admitted to having generated them.

If people vote because of a simple photo, that's their problem - He explained.

Perhaps the fake photos are part of a clear goal of Donald Trump's campaign: to get the attention of young black men who could be instrumental in victory.

National security threat: remote access communication devices found on Chinese cranes in U.S. ports

Cliff Albright, co-founder of the group Black Voters Matter condemns such a process:

Therein lies the problem with social media. People are so easily fooled - He said.

Recall

Donald Trump, the only remaining Republican Party candidate, challenged President Joe Biden to a debate before the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Republican nomination for President of the United StatesA for President in 2024.

French defense companies to produce weapons in Ukraine