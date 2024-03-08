French defense companies to produce weapons in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
France is planning to involve its defense companies in the production of military equipment and ammunition directly in Ukraine to support the country against Russian invasion.
France plans to involve some of its arms manufacturers in the production of much-needed military equipment directly in Ukraine to help the country in the war against Russia. Defense Minister Sébastien Le Coronneu said this on Friday, Reuters reports, UNN writes.
The three French companies will establish partnerships with Ukrainian companies, particularly in the unmanned and ground vehicles sectors, to produce spare parts on Ukrainian soil and, possibly in the future, ammunition,
Details
He also added that the idea is to launch the first production units this summer.
Lecornu hinted that among the companies involved would be tank manufacturer KNDS, a holding structure formed by France's Nexter and Germany's Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann.
Recall
The French Defense Minister announces plans to increase ammunition production to 5,000 shells per month in 2024 to support Ukraine against a Russian invasion.