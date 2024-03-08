$41.340.03
National security threat: remote access communication devices found on Chinese cranes in U.S. ports

Kyiv

 • 20816 views

Remote access communication devices have been found on Chinese-made cranes operating in U.S. ports, raising national security concerns about the potential risk of sabotage and espionage.

National security threat: remote access communication devices found on Chinese cranes in U.S. ports

Concern is growing in Washington over the discovery of recording and transmitting devices on Chinese-made cranes that are deployed in U.S. national ports to handle cargo.

This is reported by UNN with reference The Wall Street Journal.

Details

by Congress of cargo cranes installed in U.S. ports, communications equipment has been discovered that appears to b

Unnamed sources told The Wall Street Journal that on some Chinese-built harbor cranes, an inspection found remote access cell phone modems installed. The devices are said not to support normal operation, adding to fears that the foreign machines could pose a latent threat to national security.

The revelation has once again prompted parliamentarians to reflect on the need to guarantee the IT security of port infrastructures, given the risks of sabotage and industrial espionage associated with the presence of a large number of cranes manufactured by Chinese companies.

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Republican Mark Green, said the government is likely Beijing is collecting data in the United States.

(PRC) takes every opportunity to gather intelligence and exploit vulnerabilities in our infrastructure, including in the maritime sector: the country has ignored this threat for too long

- suggests Rep.

According to sources, more than 12 modems were found on several cranes during the investigation, and at least one was found in the server room of a U.S. port.

The presence of telecommunication components on cranes is often justified by the need for remote monitoring of operations, but in some cases the presence of this equipment has not been requested by the manufacturing company.

Recall

 The White House is investing $20 billionto replace about 200 Chinese-made cranes operating in U.S. portsdue to cybersecurity concerns.

The authorities in Hong Kong have unveiled a National Security Billthat provides for life imprisonment for treason and sedition. In addition, the new bill expands the government's powers to combat espionage and protect state secrets.

US Embassy warns of terrorist attacks planned for moscow08.03.2024, 01:42 • 31759 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
