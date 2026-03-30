Trump invited Lukashenka to the Peace Council meeting

US President Donald Trump has invited Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka to the next meeting of the Peace Council, which he chairs, writes UNN.

Details

"Last week, my Envoy to Belarus, John Coale, after negotiating with Highly Respected President Alexander Lukashenko, got 250 more Political Prisoners freed! This brings the total Prisoners gracefully released by President Lukashenko to well over 500, since last May. I would like to give my warmest THANK YOU to the President for doing this, and I look forward to being with him at the next Board of Peace meeting," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Recall

It was previously reported that the US is considering Lukashenka's visit to the White House or Mar-a-Lago.

Trump considers inviting Lukashenka to a meeting in the US - FT