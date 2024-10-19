Trump election meddling case: judge discloses important documents
Kyiv • UNN
A judge has released partially redacted documents in the Trump case regarding interference in the 2020 election. The materials contain evidence that prosecutors can use in court, including Trump's publications and witness testimony.
The judge considering the case of Donald Trump's interference in the 2020 election on Friday released partially redacted documents that contain evidence that prosecutors can use if the case goes to trial, UNN reports citing The Guardian.
Special Counsel Jack Smith's team has gathered nearly 1,900 pages of material originally classified as "secret" so that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan can decide what charges can be brought in light of a July Supreme Court decision granting former presidents broad immunity for actions taken in office.
Much of the information in the redacted documents was already known, including Trump's social media posts about the 2020 election and a transcript of his January 6, 2021 video address, where he called on the Capitol stormers to go home, adding: "We love you" and "you are very special.
Most of the documents have remained completely blocked. These files are believed to contain materials such as grand jury testimony transcripts that remain classified due to confidentiality rules. Among the publicly available information are excerpts from former Vice President Mike Pence's book, testimony from several witnesses provided to the House committee investigating the events of January 6, and a transcript of a phone conversation between Trump and Georgia election officials in which he pressured them to "find" enough votes to change the election results in his favor.
Other documents include fundraising emails for Trump's 2020 campaign and a January 6 letter from Pence to Congress in which he says he does not have the "sole authority" to decide which votes should be counted. These materials were filed as part of a series of attachments to a 165-page memo declassified this month, where prosecutors presented new evidence against Trump, arguing that he is not entitled to immunity from prosecution.
Trump's lawyers had opposed the release of the documents ahead of next month's presidential election, but Judge Chutkan on Thursday denied their request to postpone the release, noting that the political calendar should not affect the judicial process.
Recall
Donald Trump is facing criminal charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. He faces four main charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official process, attempted obstruction, and conspiracy to violate voter rights.
The case is related to his efforts to change the election results, including pressuring state officials in states such as Georgia to "find" enough votes to defeat Joe Biden.
In addition to the federal case, Trump is also charged in Georgia, along with 18 others, with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), where he is accused of creating false voter certificates and pressuring election commissions.
Trump's defense attorneys claim political persecution, but the trial continues and he pleads not guilty.