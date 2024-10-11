Trump demands that CBS be revoked for editing Harris' interview

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on his social media that CBS should be deprived of its broadcasting license for allegedly “interfering in the election.” This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this is how the Republican assessed the editing of the interview with Kamala Harris, which aired on the 60 Minutes program. The fact that the vice president's answers were re-recorded became known by comparing the final version with the trailer.

When asked whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would listen to Washington, Harris diplomatically stated on air that the war must end. But in the preview materials at the same moment, she gave a long and incoherent answer, which critics called a “word salad.

Despite Trump's outrage, the Federal Communications Commission, which is responsible for TV licenses in the United States, said it saw no violations in CBS's actions, but the Republican's words were considered a “threat to freedom of speech.”

