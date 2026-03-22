Trump called the Democratic Party America's biggest enemy
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced a change in the main threat to the United States after the events in Iran. He called the radical left Democratic Party extremely incompetent.
US President Donald Trump has identified America's new biggest enemy. According to him, it is about the extremely incompetent Democratic Party, reports UNN.
Now, after the demise of Iran, America's biggest enemy has become the radical left, extremely incompetent Democratic Party
Merz and Trump discussed the war in Iran and the situation in Ukraine22.03.26, 18:29 • 3074 views