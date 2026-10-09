Trump announced an important statement amid record diesel prices

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evan Vucci

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that “important news” regarding diesel fuel should be expected, as prices remain near record levels ahead of the November 3 congressional elections, which will determine who controls the legislative body, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

“We are preparing an important announcement regarding diesel fuel,” Trump said during an event at the White House, without providing details. “I think we have important news regarding the situation with diesel. We are going to tackle this issue decisively.”

Trump signed an executive order to lower diesel prices

In addition

Diesel fuel prices have risen by 70% since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, despite two recent high-profile steps by Trump aimed at increasing supplies of this fuel: pressuring allies to use emergency reserves and expanding access to diesel fuel dyed red, which exempts it from certain taxes.

Trump ruled out a U.S. ban on diesel exports following the G7 decision

The publication adds that the wars in Iran and Ukraine have caused an unprecedented global fuel shortage, as a result of which, according to AAA, the average price of diesel fuel in the United States reached $6.28 per gallon on Thursday.