Trudeau and Tusk discuss ways to increase pressure on russia to help Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44527 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 176001 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103086 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 352981 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286723 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208430 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241786 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254077 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160235 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372718 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 143119 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 111790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49100 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98139 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 99734 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 176020 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 353008 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238798 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286740 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3340 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30699 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50237 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36959 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107208 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Trudeau and Tusk discuss ways to increase pressure on russia to help Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25486 views

The prime ministers of Poland and Canada discussed the use of frozen russian funds to help Ukraine and increase pressure on russia over its invasion.

Trudeau and Tusk discuss ways to increase pressure on russia to help Ukraine

The prime ministers of Poland and Canada discussed the steps necessary to start using frozen russian funds for the benefit of Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this at a joint press conference after a meeting in Warsaw, UNN reports citing Polish media.

Details

During the joint conference, Tusk emphasized that Poland and Canada have identical positions on almost every issue when it comes to the most important geopolitical issues, including russia's attack on Ukraine.

We have similar impressions and intentions. Ukraine needs our help in the war against russia, and all Western countries must act more decisively. We have at least several opportunities to increase pressure on Russia, and in a very visible way

- He said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that he had spoken with Trudeau about the assets of the russian central bank frozen in Western and global banks, including in Japan. He said that Poland would work together with its partners to decide how to use these funds in favor of Ukraine and against russian aggression.

Duda says Poland supports and will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia24.02.24, 13:55 • 37512 views

In his turn, Trudeau emphasized that he and his Polish counterpart share the same views on helping Ukraine.

I am a true friend of Ukraine, and together we support this country in its fight against the russian invasion

- Trudeau said.

He thanked them for hosting Canadian soldiers in Poland and for the fact that Ukrainian soldiers were able to take advantage of the training organized for them.

Zelenskyy on security agreement with Canada: Important contribution to strengthening our resilience24.02.24, 18:16 • 62125 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Warsaw
Canada
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
