Tried to get to Moldova: a man drowned while crossing the Dniester River

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Tried to get to Moldova: a man drowned while crossing the Dniester River

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13721 views

Four Ukrainians tried to illegally cross the Dniester River to Moldova, and one drowned.

Tried to get to Moldova: a man drowned while crossing the Dniester River

Border guards exposed the fugitives who were trying to illegally cross the border across the Dniester River and get to Moldova. When the men saw the border guards, they threw themselves into the water. Later, three of them returned to the shore, while the fourth continued to cross the river by swimming and drowned. This was reported on Tuesday by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports. 

Details 

It is reported that four Ukrainians were tempted by an offer on the internet  from anonymous businessmen to get to Moldova for.10,000. However, the organizers of the "trip" did not warn until recently that this would have to overcome the Dniester. 

When the border guards exposed the" tourists", they rushed into the water and hoped to swim to the boat. However, the carrier abruptly turned the boat back to Moldova. Three men returned to the shore, and the fourth continued to swim across the river and subsequently disappeared under the water. 

"Border guards launched a rescue operation with the help of boats and, unfortunately, it was not possible to save the young man," the ministry said. 

The tragedy is being investigated by the National Police.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Moldova
