Tried to get to Moldova: a man drowned while crossing the Dniester River

Border guards exposed the fugitives who were trying to illegally cross the border across the Dniester River and get to Moldova. When the men saw the border guards, they threw themselves into the water. Later, three of them returned to the shore, while the fourth continued to cross the river by swimming and drowned. This was reported on Tuesday by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that four Ukrainians were tempted by an offer on the internet from anonymous businessmen to get to Moldova for.10,000. However, the organizers of the "trip" did not warn until recently that this would have to overcome the Dniester.

When the border guards exposed the" tourists", they rushed into the water and hoped to swim to the boat. However, the carrier abruptly turned the boat back to Moldova. Three men returned to the shore, and the fourth continued to swim across the river and subsequently disappeared under the water.

"Border guards launched a rescue operation with the help of boats and, unfortunately, it was not possible to save the young man," the ministry said.

The tragedy is being investigated by the National Police.