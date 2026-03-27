Treated infants "on paper" - ex-director received suspicion for a scheme of UAH 1.5 million in a perinatal center

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a scheme to embezzle UAH 1.5 million in a perinatal center under the guise of assistance to newborns was exposed, the former director was notified of suspicion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"In Prykarpattia, a scheme for the embezzlement of budget funds in a perinatal center was exposed. The institution received over UAH 1.5 million from the National Health Service of Ukraine for medical services that were not actually provided. According to the investigation, the former director (2022-2025) entered false information into the electronic system about "severe neonatal cases" - premature births and pathologies of newborns," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

These services are among the most expensive in the medical guarantee program.

"From March 2023 to January 2024, 48 infants were treated "on paper", although none of the cases met the requirements of medical guarantees. Based on fictitious data, reports were submitted to the NHSU, which the state paid for," the report states.

Prosecutors of the Ivano-Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office notified the former head of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They also filed a motion for a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 1.5 million. The court partially granted it, reducing the amount of bail to UAH 600,000.

Currently, the suspect works in another communal medical institution. She faces up to 6 years in prison.

Large-scale searches are being conducted in medical institutions across Ukraine - police