Travel only for passenger transport: patrol officers warned about traffic restrictions through Dneproges

After the Russian missile strike that took place on June 1, traffic on the Dnieper hydroelectric power station dam was restored in a limited mode. This was warned in the patrol police of the Zaporozhye region, reports UNN.

Details

Traffic on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam has been restored for passenger transport and minibuses. Be careful, traffic will be carried out in one lane in each direction with a speed limit of 30 km / h - the patrol warned.

Law enforcement officers stressed that heavy vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons are prohibited from driving on the dam. Patrol officers will provide traffic regulation.

The movement of cargo vehicles is carried out through the island of Khortytsia by cable-stayed, Arch and Preobrazhensky bridge - reminded in the patrol police.

Addition

Earlier UNN wrote that four days after the Russian missile strike, in Zaporozhye, it was possible to restore traffic on the Dnieper hydroelectric power station Dam.

Recall

On Saturday, June 1, the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov said that Dneproges is in critical condition. According to him, at that time it was not even about generating electricity.