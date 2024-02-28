Transnistria appeals to russia for "protection" from Moldova

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 44500 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 175883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103030 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 352856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286631 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241768 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254075 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160234 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 143119 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 111790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49100 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98139 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 99521 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 175769 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 352733 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238706 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 286555 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3240 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30646 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50087 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36918 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107068 views
Transnistria appeals to russia for "protection" from Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25150 views

The so-called "deputies" of Transnistria claimed economic pressure from Moldova and appealed to russia for "protection".

Transnistria appeals to russia for "protection" from Moldova

Transnistria has appealed to russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova. The relevant declaration was adopted by a congress of local "deputies," UNN reports, citing Moldovan media.

Details

Transnistria appealed to russia for help in connection with Moldova's economic blockade, a declaration adopted by the congress of "deputies" of the so-called "Transnistrian Republic.

They said that due to pressure from Moldova, russia should take measures to protect the region, where more than 220,000 russian citizens permanently reside.

In an address to the federation council and state duma, the "deputies" referred to "the positive experience of russian peacekeeping on the Dniester," and also mentioned "the status of guarantor and mediator in the negotiation process.

The congress also plans to appeal to the UN Secretary General, the CIS, the European Parliament, the OSCE, and other organizations to prevent further escalation in relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol and help restore dialogue.

Unrecognized Transnistria denies rumors of a possible appeal to putin to "join the russian federation"27.02.24, 18:22 • 31685 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
European Parliament
Transnistria
United Nations
Moldova
