Transnistria has appealed to russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova. The relevant declaration was adopted by a congress of local "deputies," UNN reports, citing Moldovan media.

Details

They said that due to pressure from Moldova, russia should take measures to protect the region, where more than 220,000 russian citizens permanently reside.

In an address to the federation council and state duma, the "deputies" referred to "the positive experience of russian peacekeeping on the Dniester," and also mentioned "the status of guarantor and mediator in the negotiation process.

The congress also plans to appeal to the UN Secretary General, the CIS, the European Parliament, the OSCE, and other organizations to prevent further escalation in relations between Chisinau and Tiraspol and help restore dialogue.

