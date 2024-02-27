$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 522 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46517 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106635 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360885 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292258 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210110 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242837 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254319 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160492 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Unrecognized Transnistria denies rumors of a possible appeal to putin to "join the russian federation"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31685 views

The deputy head of Transnistria's "parliament" dismissed rumors that the region's deputies might ask Putin to join Russia, calling the idea "incredible stupidity.

Unrecognized Transnistria denies rumors of a possible appeal to putin to "join the russian federation"

Galina Antyufeyeva, the vice-chair of the so-called parliament of unrecognized Transnistria, commented on reports that the "congress of deputies" on February 28 may adopt an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.  

Details

It is noted that the vice-chairman of the Transnistrian "parliament" - who became the first local official to comment on rumors of an upcoming "congress of deputies" - called their spreaders "provocateurs.

She emphasized that Transnistria had already asked Russia to join it, and it would not be appropriate today.

Referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU will be held without Transnistria28.12.23, 11:12 • 27491 view

You know, there are such provocateurs. Those people who wish harm to our republic, they write about it. So I think this is incredible stupidity, which I don't even want to comment on. In 2006, in a referendum, the people expressed their opinion on this issue. And today, when the situation is so complicated, when there is a special military operation, when there are a lot of other problems, it is incredible stupidity to raise this issue (accession of the region to the Russian Federation - ed.) and solve it

- Antyufeyeva said . 

The vice-chairman of the so-called parliament called for adherence to the position of the "head" of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, who said that everyone should keep peace and build peaceful relations.

Recall

Recently, there was information that a "congress of deputies of all levels" was scheduled for February 28 in Tiraspol, Moldova (the capital of unrecognized Transnistria).

A local opposition leader said that the meeting should include a request "on behalf of citizens living on the left bank of the Dniester to accept Transnistria into Russia."

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
