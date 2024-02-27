Unrecognized Transnistria denies rumors of a possible appeal to putin to "join the russian federation"

Galina Antyufeyeva, the vice-chair of the so-called parliament of unrecognized Transnistria, commented on reports that the "congress of deputies" on February 28 may adopt an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the vice-chairman of the Transnistrian "parliament" - who became the first local official to comment on rumors of an upcoming "congress of deputies" - called their spreaders "provocateurs.

She emphasized that Transnistria had already asked Russia to join it, and it would not be appropriate today.

Referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU will be held without Transnistria

You know, there are such provocateurs. Those people who wish harm to our republic, they write about it. So I think this is incredible stupidity, which I don't even want to comment on. In 2006, in a referendum, the people expressed their opinion on this issue. And today, when the situation is so complicated, when there is a special military operation, when there are a lot of other problems, it is incredible stupidity to raise this issue (accession of the region to the Russian Federation - ed.) and solve it - Antyufeyeva said .

The vice-chairman of the so-called parliament called for adherence to the position of the "head" of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, who said that everyone should keep peace and build peaceful relations.

Recall

Recently, there was information that a "congress of deputies of all levels" was scheduled for February 28 in Tiraspol, Moldova (the capital of unrecognized Transnistria).

A local opposition leader said that the meeting should include a request "on behalf of citizens living on the left bank of the Dniester to accept Transnistria into Russia."