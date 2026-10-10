Train service and escalator operations in the Kyiv Metro have been temporarily suspended due to a loss of power
Kyiv • UNN
Train service and escalator operations in the Kyiv Metro have been suspended due to the loss of external power. Further updates on the resumption will be provided.
Train services and escalator operations in the Kyiv Metro have been temporarily suspended due to a loss of power from external supply centers. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), UNN writes.
Due to a loss of power from external supply centers, train services and escalator operations in the metro have been temporarily suspended. We will provide additional information on the resumption of operations
Also, according to DTEK, an emergency outage was implemented in Kyiv's Pivdenna Borshchahivka due to an enemy attack. Electricity was also emergency-switched off in the Bucha district of the region.
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