Train service and escalator operations in the Kyiv Metro have been temporarily suspended due to a loss of power

Train services and escalator operations in the Kyiv Metro have been temporarily suspended due to a loss of power from external supply centers. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), UNN writes.

Due to a loss of power from external supply centers, train services and escalator operations in the metro have been temporarily suspended. We will provide additional information on the resumption of operations - the KCSA noted.

Also, according to DTEK, an emergency outage was implemented in Kyiv's Pivdenna Borshchahivka due to an enemy attack. Electricity was also emergency-switched off in the Bucha district of the region.

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