How Kyiv’s “green” metro line operates - authorities provide an update

In Kyiv, the "green" metro line is operating according to a special timetable during the morning and evening rush hours amid restrictions on the Southern Bridge. However, information about its suspension due to a power outage is not true. The Kyiv City State Administration explained this on October 9, UNN reports.

Has the "green" metro line in Kyiv been disconnected from power?

"Information about the suspension of the "green" metro line due to a power outage is not true. Ground electric public transport in certain districts of the city has temporarily suspended operations. Information circulating on social media about the alleged suspension of train services on the "green" metro line is not true," the Kyiv City State Administration said in a statement.

How the metro is operating

"Currently, the Syretsko-Pecherska line is operating according to a temporary special timetable during the morning and evening rush hours due to restrictions on the Southern Bridge: only one metro train may travel across it at a time. At other times, trains run as usual," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

How other public transport is operating

At the same time, due to a lack of power in the energy system, part of the public transport service in the Obolonskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts has reportedly been temporarily suspended.

According to Kyivpastrans, the funicular service has also been temporarily suspended due to a lack of electricity.

Emergency power outages have been reintroduced in parts of the regions - Kyiv and the region have been affected