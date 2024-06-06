ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Train collision in the Czech Republic: all passengers of flights "stuck" due to the accident were provided with a connection

Train collision in the Czech Republic: all passengers of flights "stuck" due to the accident were provided with a connection

Kyiv  •  UNN

Replacement train No. 1021 has already arrived in Kosice with passengers in the direction of chop - then to Transcarpathia, an agreement was reached with our Slovak colleagues: they will promptly transport our passengers by backup buses.

All passengers of flights that were stuck due to a train collision in the Czech Republic were provided with a connection. Replacement train No. 1021 has already arrived in Kosice with passengers in the direction of chop - then to Transcarpathia, it was agreed with Slovak colleagues that they will promptly transport passengers by backup buses. About it UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsya.

"All passengers of Czech flights "stuck" due to the accident were provided with connections! Replacement train No. 1021 has already arrived in Kosice with passengers in the direction of chop — then to Transcarpathia it was agreed with our Slovak colleagues: they will promptly transport our passengers by reserve buses," the report says.

It is reported that passengers in the opposite direction — from Chop to Prague — are picked up by the ZSSK Train No. 963 Mukachevo — Kosice, which today added two special cars for this purpose. In Kosice, passengers from Ukraine will already be waiting for the Czech flight RJ1020 to Prague.

"Prague Train No. 1023 has already arrived in Przemysl, and passengers are currently being transferred to Ukrainian trains. Ukrzaliznytsia has allocated seats on Train No. 32 for 55 passengers to Lviv, and we will take them there before the curfew. The remaining 83 passengers to Ternopil, Khmelnitsky, Vinnytsia and Kiev will be transferred to Intercity+ No. 716 and will reach their destinations in the morning," Ukrzaliznytsia informs.      

In addition, it is noted that Friends of Ukrzaliznytsia from World Central Kitchen are already ready to feed passengers from the Czech Republic, who suffered today during the day of traveling on European railways, dinner on the territory of Ukraine.

Addition

Late in the evening on June 5, a large-scale train accident occurred near the Czech city of Pardubice. The Prague - Kosice passenger train of the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train.

Among the 4 Dead as a result of the collision of passenger and freight trains were two citizens of Ukraine.

As indicated in the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, the consular official of the Consulate of Ukraine in Brno is at the scene of the incident and is in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies. The case is under the control of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society News of the World
praguePrague
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine
ternopilTernopil
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

