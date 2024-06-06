Train collision in the Czech Republic: all passengers of flights "stuck" due to the accident were provided with a connection

All passengers of flights that were stuck due to a train collision in the Czech Republic were provided with a connection. Replacement train No. 1021 has already arrived in Kosice with passengers in the direction of chop - then to Transcarpathia, it was agreed with Slovak colleagues that they will promptly transport passengers by backup buses. About it UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsya.

It is reported that passengers in the opposite direction — from Chop to Prague — are picked up by the ZSSK Train No. 963 Mukachevo — Kosice, which today added two special cars for this purpose. In Kosice, passengers from Ukraine will already be waiting for the Czech flight RJ1020 to Prague.

"Prague Train No. 1023 has already arrived in Przemysl, and passengers are currently being transferred to Ukrainian trains. Ukrzaliznytsia has allocated seats on Train No. 32 for 55 passengers to Lviv, and we will take them there before the curfew. The remaining 83 passengers to Ternopil, Khmelnitsky, Vinnytsia and Kiev will be transferred to Intercity+ No. 716 and will reach their destinations in the morning," Ukrzaliznytsia informs.

In addition, it is noted that Friends of Ukrzaliznytsia from World Central Kitchen are already ready to feed passengers from the Czech Republic, who suffered today during the day of traveling on European railways, dinner on the territory of Ukraine.

Late in the evening on June 5, a large-scale train accident occurred near the Czech city of Pardubice. The Prague - Kosice passenger train of the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train.

Among the 4 Dead as a result of the collision of passenger and freight trains were two citizens of Ukraine.

As indicated in the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, the consular official of the Consulate of Ukraine in Brno is at the scene of the incident and is in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies. The case is under the control of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.