Train collision in the Czech Republic: the preliminary cause of the crash became known

The cause of a railway accident in the Czech Republic, which killed, among other things, two Ukrainian citizens, was that a RegioJet passenger train passed through a forbidding signal. This was announced by the Minister of transport of the Czech Republic Martin Kupka, reports UNN.

according to the inspection findings, the signal at the position prohibiting the passage of a fast passenger train was violated. Whether it was a technical malfunction, human error, or a combination of both factors is the subject of a detailed investigation, and it is not yet possible to predict specific conclusions - written by Martin Kupka on the social network X.

He also pointed out that material damage as a result of the accident is estimated at CZK 110 million.

Recall

Late in the evening on June 5, a large-scale train accident occurred near the Czech city of Pardubice. The Prague - Kosice passenger train of the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train.

Among the 4 Dead as a result of the collision of passenger and freight trains were two citizens of Ukraine.

As indicated in the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, the consular official of the Consulate of Ukraine in Brno is at the scene of the incident and is in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies. The case is under the control of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.