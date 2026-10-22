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Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been partially restored - how it operates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Traffic across Kyiv’s Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank has been restored. At the red danger level, the bridge will be completely closed again.

Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been partially restored - how it operates

Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been restored in one direction following Russia’s massive morning attack using ballistic missiles. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on October 22, UNN writes.

Traffic has been restored on the Southern Bridge in the direction from the left bank to the right bank. When a red danger level is declared, traffic will be halted in both directions

- the Kyiv City Military Administration reported in an update on traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge as of 16:15 on October 22.

We remind you

On the morning of October 22, amid the enemy attack on the capital, traffic on the Southern Bridge was initially restricted in the direction from the right bank to the left bank, and later temporarily blocked in both directions.

Nighttime shelling of Ukraine claimed the lives of at least 6 people, with dozens injured – the aftermath of attacks across the regions22.10.26, 07:39 • 36599 views

Julia Shramko

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