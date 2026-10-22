Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been restored in both directions — what restriction to bear in mind

Southern Bridge. Photo: depositphotos

Traffic has been restored on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge in both directions, but with certain restrictions, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

Traffic (on the Southern Bridge—from the right bank to the left bank, ed.) is operating with restrictions, using one lane - the statement said.

In particular, bus routes No. 22 and No. 91 have resumed service on the Southern Bridge from the right bank to the left bank

Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been partially restored - how it operates

To improve passenger transport services during the evening rush hour, two additional buses will be deployed on each of routes No. 22 and No. 91.

In the event that the red danger level is declared, traffic on the Southern Bridge will be completely blocked in both directions, the Kyiv City State Administration added.

Due to traffic congestion on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, additional Kyiv City Express services will run — the schedule has been released