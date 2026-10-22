Due to traffic congestion on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, additional Kyiv City Express services will run — the schedule has been released

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to traffic complications on the capital’s Southern Bridge, additional Kyiv City Express services have been scheduled, UNN reports, citing Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the additional trains will run along the semicircular route Kyiv-Demiyivskyi - Vydubychi - Berezniaky - Darnytsia - Rusanivka - Livoberezhna - Mykilska Slobidka - Voskresenka - Raiduzhnyi - Pochaina and back. Thus, Kyiv residents will have additional connections via both bridges – the Darnytskyi and the Northern.

The first additional service from Pochaina (transfer from the Blue metro line) toward Troieshchyna will depart at 16:56, while the service from Vydubychi (transfer from the Green metro line) toward Berezniaky will depart at 18:02.

Thus, starting at 16:40, intervals between services from the right bank to the left bank will be as short as 15 minutes.

Chernihivska metro station in Kyiv will partially reopen on October 23

Timetable for additional services on October 22:

➡️D20 Pochaina (16:56) – Darnytsia (17:31) – Kyiv-Demiyivskyi (17:45)

➡️D21 Kyiv-Demiyivskyi (17:58) – Darnytsia (18:22) – Pochaina (18:47)

➡️D22 Pochaina (18:56) – Darnytsia (19:31) – Kyiv-Demiyivskyi (19:45)

➡️D23 Kyiv-Demiyivskyi (19:58) – Darnytsia (20:22) – Pochaina 20:47)

➡️B15 Darnytsia - Pochaina - Sviatoshyn is operating from Darnytsia station with a 54-minute delay.

Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been partially restored - how it operates