Due to traffic congestion on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, additional Kyiv City Express services will run — the schedule has been released

$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
02:09 PM • 2864 views
State Budget for 2027 will begin to be considered in Verkhovna Rada next week
01:44 PM • 4488 views
Russia has intensified its attacks with cluster ballistic missiles and continues to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — Zelenskyy
01:22 PM • 12300 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice award
12:28 PM • 18781 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantages
12:09 PM • 8526 views
Trump, Putin and Xi can decide Ukraine’s fate without it: will there be a "Yalta 2.0"
10:57 AM • 14962 views
The HACC allowed former Minister Halushchenko to have his electronic ankle monitor removed
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 34291 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet decided on changes to the reservation rules, but businesses are warning of risks to the economy and demanding predictability
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 33106 views
A trial without delays: when can the accused participate in a hearing by videoconference?
October 22, 08:17 AM • 30132 views
"Epicentr" in Pochaїna destroyed after Russia's ballistic missile strike on Kyiv - photoPhoto
October 22, 07:17 AM • 29499 views
"Diesel" deal between Trump and Putin derailed peace progress - Czech President Pavel
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3.8m/s
80%
756mm
Popular news
London’s famous Oxford Street is closing to carsOctober 22, 07:02 AM • 40740 views
Russia struck Kyiv’s historic center with an Iskander missile carrying a cluster warhead - “Flash”08:58 AM • 13578 views
Robert Downey Jr. got a new job "in the style of Tony Stark"PhotoVideo09:20 AM • 23714 views
Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorce11:33 AM • 10295 views
She moves more and constructs full sentences — how Krista Pike is recovering after a botched execution01:00 PM • 6322 views
Publications
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice award01:22 PM • 12306 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantages12:28 PM • 18788 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet decided on changes to the reservation rules, but businesses are warning of risks to the economy and demanding predictability
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 34293 views
A trial without delays: when can the accused participate in a hearing by videoconference?
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 33106 views
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
October 21, 06:45 PM • 63935 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Oleh Syniehubov
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Germany
California
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No Naughtiness" — Media Show Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Halloween LooksPhoto02:23 PM • 264 views
Bond star Judi Dench revealed that she can no longer act — here’s why01:48 PM • 2256 views
She moves more and constructs full sentences — how Krista Pike is recovering after a botched execution01:00 PM • 6472 views
Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorce11:33 AM • 10380 views
Robert Downey Jr. got a new job "in the style of Tony Stark"PhotoVideo09:20 AM • 23812 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Technology
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Film

Due to traffic congestion on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, additional Kyiv City Express services will run — the schedule has been released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled additional Kyiv City Express services via the Northern and Darnytskyi bridges. Intervals between services from the right bank\r\nwill be reduced to 15 minutes.

Due to traffic congestion on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, additional Kyiv City Express services will run — the schedule has been released
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to traffic complications on the capital’s Southern Bridge, additional Kyiv City Express services have been scheduled, UNN reports, citing Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the additional trains will run along the semicircular route Kyiv-Demiyivskyi - Vydubychi - Berezniaky - Darnytsia - Rusanivka - Livoberezhna - Mykilska Slobidka - Voskresenka - Raiduzhnyi - Pochaina and back. Thus, Kyiv residents will have additional connections via both bridges – the Darnytskyi and the Northern.

The first additional service from Pochaina (transfer from the Blue metro line) toward Troieshchyna will depart at 16:56, while the service from Vydubychi (transfer from the Green metro line) toward Berezniaky will depart at 18:02.

Thus, starting at 16:40, intervals between services from the right bank to the left bank will be as short as 15 minutes.

Chernihivska metro station in Kyiv will partially reopen on October 2322.10.26, 14:07 • 3270 views

Timetable for additional services on October 22:

➡️D20 Pochaina (16:56) – Darnytsia (17:31) – Kyiv-Demiyivskyi (17:45)

➡️D21 Kyiv-Demiyivskyi (17:58) – Darnytsia (18:22) – Pochaina (18:47)

➡️D22 Pochaina (18:56) – Darnytsia (19:31) – Kyiv-Demiyivskyi (19:45)

➡️D23 Kyiv-Demiyivskyi (19:58) – Darnytsia (20:22) – Pochaina 20:47)

➡️B15 Darnytsia - Pochaina - Sviatoshyn is operating from Darnytsia station with a 54-minute delay.

Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been partially restored - how it operates22.10.26, 16:20 • 1848 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Ukrainian Railways
Kyiv