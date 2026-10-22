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Chernihivska metro station in Kyiv will partially reopen on October 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

In Kyiv, the vestibule of Chernihivska station toward Darnytsia will open on October 23. The exit toward Lisova remains closed.

Chernihivska metro station in Kyiv will partially reopen on October 23
Photo: t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

In Kyiv, following the aftermath of Russia’s massive attack, the Chernihivska metro station on the "red" line on the left bank is partially resuming operations from October 23. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on October 22, UNN writes.

On October 23, Chernihivska metro station will reopen vestibule No. 1 – the exit toward Darnytsia station

- the Kyiv City State Administration reported on social media.

The vestibule, as noted, will operate for passengers from 5:31 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.

"At the same time, vestibule No. 2, toward Lisova metro station, remains closed to passengers for now," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

We remind you

During the massive nighttime enemy shelling of the capital on October 19, the Chernihivska station sustained damage. The station’s stained-glass windows, platform, and facade were damaged. The tracks, contact rail, and power supply and train traffic control systems were also damaged.

The "red" metro line partially resumed operations on the morning of October 20.

Julia Shramko

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