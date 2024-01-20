Toyota crashes into a Mercedes and a bus in Kyiv: a man dies at a bus stop

In Kyiv , a Toyota car crashed into a Mercedes car and a bus near a public transport stop, killing a man at the bus stop. The driver of the Toyota was detained. This was reported on Saturday by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred today on the Kiltseva Road in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. According to preliminary information, the driver of a 1994 Toyota lost control and collided with a Mercedes and a bus that was near a public transport stop.

"As a result of the accident, a man standing at the bus stop was fatally injured. The passenger of the Toyota car was also injured and hospitalized," the police said.

The Toyota driver was reportedly detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

A criminal proceeding was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles).

The sanction of this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

