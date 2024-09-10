Toward a new European Commission: von der Leyen insists on gender equality, but the group is predominantly male

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Toward a new European Commission: von der Leyen insists on gender equality, but the group is predominantly male

Toward a new European Commission: von der Leyen insists on gender equality, but the group is predominantly male

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13369 views

Ursula von der Leyen is forming a new European Commission, insisting on gender equality. However, most of the candidates are men, making it difficult to achieve a balance when taking into account geographical and political factors.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is introducing her new team this week. The work on the next European executive body is not without delays. As an EU diplomat commented to Politico, Von der Leyen pays a lot of attention to gender balance, but does not have the necessary tools to achieve this goal.

Writes UNN with references to Politico and Domani.

Details

At the conference on Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss the structure and portfolios of the new EU Commission.

It is not yet certain that she will be able to represent her team. It is necessary to check potential conflicts of interest and, in the course of a series of hearings, to question the candidates for EU commissioners.

At the same time, von der Leyen pays a lot of attention to gender balance, which is a difficult task, as it requires taking into account geographical and political balance.

Zelenskyy meets with European Commission President von der Leyen16.01.24, 15:43 • 19623 views

The task is made even more difficult by making last-minute changes to candidates and the scope of supervision of new candidates on their own initiative, according to the Politico article.

Ursula von der Leyen is focusing too much on gender balance without having the necessary tools to achieve this goal, one EU diplomat told the publication.

He added that “the hole she is digging for herself is getting deeper and deeper.

For reference

As the new European Commission begins to take shape, in recent days all member states have submitted their candidate - or candidates - for the role of Commissioner. Von der Leyen unofficially asked for two names, one male and one female, to be submitted. However, only Bulgaria has honored this request, while the others have resubmitted the last commissioner or have not found other options.

The request was made in order to be able to select as balanced a number of candidates as possible during the selection stage.

She asked each European leader for two candidates. Instead, she got the middle fingers

- said one of the European officials, who remained anonymous.

As Domani notes, since the president does not have to make further requests for changes, then - if the Commission were approved - it would consist of an overwhelming majority of men.

The women who could become commissioners are former Estonian President Kaja Kallas, who will be the Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Spain's Teresa Ribera, Finland's Hanna Virkunen, Portugal's Maria Luiz Albuquerque, Jessica Roswall for Sweden, Dubravka Šuica from Croatia, Ekaterina Zakharieva from Bulgaria (in tandem with Giuliano Popov), Belgium's Hadja Lahbib and Roxane Minzatu, the Romanian representative of the Socialists.

Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes the importance of gender equality.

“Throughout my political life, I have fought for women to have access to leadership and management positions. And my experience shows that if you don't ask for it, you don't get it. It doesn't come naturally,” she said at a press conference last Wednesday.

To recap

The European Commission is considering freezing €12.8 billion in funding for Slovakia due to the dissolution of the special prosecutor's office.

Borrell: EU starts using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine29.08.24, 11:59 • 31854 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

