Borrell: EU starts using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

The European Union has started using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, 1.4 billion euros have already been sent, said EU diplomat Josep Borrell upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"The good news that we are discussing is that we have started to use the windfall profits from the frozen Russian assets. The windfall profits from these frozen assets have already been sent to Ukraine and sent to the member states, and we will provide more military equipment for Ukraine with this money," Borrell said.

He emphasized the importance of the fact that "for the first time we are financing Ukrainian industry directly." "We are providing funding to Ukrainians to make their own industrial potential work. 1.4 billion has already been sent for military needs," said the EU diplomat.

