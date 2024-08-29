ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Borrell: EU starts using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

Borrell: EU starts using proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31855 views

The EU has begun to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. 1.4 billion euros have already been sent for military needs and financing of Ukrainian industry.

The European Union has started using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, 1.4 billion euros have already been sent, said EU diplomat Josep Borrell upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"The good news that we are discussing is that we have started to use the windfall profits from the frozen Russian assets. The windfall profits from these frozen assets have already been sent to Ukraine and sent to the member states, and we will provide more military equipment for Ukraine with this money," Borrell said.

He emphasized the importance of the fact that "for the first time we are financing Ukrainian industry directly." "We are providing funding to Ukrainians to make their own industrial potential work. 1.4 billion has already been sent for military needs," said the EU diplomat.

EU ministers to discuss providing Ukraine with air defense and lifting restrictions on the use of weapons - Borrell8/29/24, 11:13 AM • 25419 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

