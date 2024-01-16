Zelenskyy meets with European Commission President von der Leyen

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to start screening Ukrainian legislation to start negotiations on EU accession, UNN reports.

Met with Ursula von der Leyen to discuss all key priorities of the EU-Ukraine agenda. In the context of Ukraine's approach to the practical start of negotiations on accession to the EU, we agreed to take another step forward and start screening Ukrainian legislation - Zelensky wrote on social media.

The leaders also focused on the need to unblock the decision to grant Ukraine €50 billion in long-term EU assistance at the EUCO summit on February 1.

"Ukraine hopes to reach a consensus on this issue," the President said.

Addendum

Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union has provided Ukraine with almost 85 billion euros of financial, humanitarian, including 27 billion euros of military support.