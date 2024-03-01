Tortured civilians during the occupation of Kherson: russian occupier was served with a notice of suspicion

The Russian occupier, who illegally detained and tortured civilians during the occupation of Kherson region, was served a notice of suspicion. the press service of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, from March to October 2022, the 23-year-old suspect, while in occupied Kherson, illegally imprisoned civilians in a seized temporary detention center. He treated people with particular cruelty and tortured them.

Tortured locals during the occupation: russian special forces officer who captured Kinburn Spit was served with a notice of suspicion

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a serviceman of the Russian National Guard was identified and served a notice of suspicion in absentia of cruel treatment of civilians (Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - law enforcement officers summarized.

Addendum

It is noted that in August 2022, the suspect, together with other Russian military personnel, imprisoned a local resident in one of the detention centers.

After that, the man was repeatedly interrogated, during which he was subjected to torture, sexual violence - electric shocks and rape with foreign objects.

Recall

