In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24116 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 85102 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57717 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 245519 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213909 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184552 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226559 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250572 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156478 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371933 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Tortured civilians during the occupation of Kherson: russian occupier was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27378 views

A russian special forces officer who illegally detained and tortured civilians during the occupation of the Kherson region of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion in absentia.

Tortured civilians during the occupation of Kherson: russian occupier was served with a notice of suspicion

The Russian occupier, who illegally detained and tortured civilians during the occupation of Kherson region, was served a notice of suspicion. the press service of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, from March to October 2022, the 23-year-old suspect, while in occupied Kherson, illegally imprisoned civilians in a seized temporary detention center. He treated people with particular cruelty and tortured them. 

Tortured locals during the occupation: russian special forces officer who captured Kinburn Spit was served with a notice of suspicion20.02.24, 17:10 • 23483 views

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a serviceman of the Russian National Guard was identified and served a notice of suspicion in absentia of cruel treatment of civilians (Part 2 Article 28, Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

Addendum

It is noted that in August 2022, the suspect, together with other Russian military personnel, imprisoned a local resident in one of the detention centers.

After that, the man was repeatedly interrogated, during which he was subjected to torture, sexual violence - electric shocks and rape with foreign objects.

Recall

The SBU served suspicion notice to an FSB colonelwho tortured people and "covered" looters during the occupation of Kharkiv region. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson
