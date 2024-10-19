Top 7 exciting love movies for a romantic fall

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 2622 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37104 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141311 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190321 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118880 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353054 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177782 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147613 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196818 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125877 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1.5m/s
64%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12121 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11485 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16201 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24184 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18435 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 10 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 2622 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18715 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37104 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96366 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26075 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28436 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42050 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50307 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138719 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Top 7 exciting love movies for a romantic fall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92297 views

UNN presents a selection of 7 films about love for fall viewing. From tender romantic stories to difficult life trials, everyone will find something for themselves in this selection.

Top 7 exciting love movies for a romantic fall

Love is a topic that always finds a response in the hearts of viewers, especially in the romantic fall. UNN has collected 7 films that reveal different facets of love - from tender romantic stories to difficult life trials. 

The Idea of You 2024 — in the center of the plot is 39 — year-old Solen, who independently raises a teenage daughter after her husband left her for a younger woman. When her ex-husband is again unable to go with her daughter to the Coachella festival, Solen decides to go with her herself, although the prospect of spending time among teenagers does not impress her. 

However, an unexpected acquaintance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, a member of the most popular boy band in the world, changes everything. An affair breaks out between them, but after returning to real life, they realize that their worlds are very different.

Genre: Romantic comedy

Country: USA

Director: Michael Schouter 

Actors: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Golitsyn, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Metfeld, Jordany Hall, Matilda Gianopoulos, Meg Millidge.

Me Before You 2016 — Louise knows exactly how many steps from the bus stop to her house, but isn't sure if she really loves her boyfriend. She has no idea that meeting a man who is confined to a wheelchair after an accident will change her life forever... will is used to living with pain and the thought of his own helplessness, convinced that he knows how to end it all. But he does not suspect that Lou will break into his world – a whirlwind of colors, joy and love, which will give him a new meaning in life. But can love overcome desire? 

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy

Country: USA

Directed By Thea Sherrock 

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Janet McTeer, Charles Dance, Matthew Lewis. 

We are here. We are close 2021 - The protagonist Oleksiy, a surgeon, experiences a deep tragedy after he loses his godson during surgery. Filled with guilt, he quits his job and wanders aimlessly around the city, unable to get rid of the thoughts of what happened. 

To escape from the pain, Alexei travels to a peaceful place connected to his important memories. There, he unexpectedly meets the mysterious Marianna, who emerges from the water completely naked. Her mystery fascinates him, and he feels a strong desire to help and protect this stranger he has just met.

Genre: Melodrama

Country: Ukraine

Director: Roman Balayan

Actors: Akhtem Seitablaev, Ekaterina Molchanova, Marichka Mikolaichuk, Maria Petrenko, Sergey Trymbach, Misha Chernyak, Oleg Didyk

The Fault in Our Stars 2014 - Sixteen-year-old Hazel Grace is fighting an incurable disease - cancer that has affected her thyroid gland and lungs. This has forced the girl to constantly carry an oxygen tank and deprived her of hope for recovery. She also suffers from depression, which is caused by the realization of a slow and inevitable end. 

For the sake of her parents ' peace of mind, Hazel began going to the heart of Jesus center, but one day there she meets Gus Walters – a cheerful guy who does not recognize the rules and does not allow the disease to limit him. He, a former basketball player, lost his leg, but managed to overcome cancer. Their acquaintance becomes a turning point for Hazel. She begins to realize that even when illness steals time, she can't take away the true joys – love, dreams, and laughter.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Country: USA

Director: John Boone

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolf, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell and Willem Dafoe.

Love, Rosie 2014 — Rosie Dunn and Alex Stewart have been inseparable since childhood. They grew up together, and their friendship only grew stronger. They could talk about any of the most explicit topics, and always chose each other's company over others. They planned to go to university together, but after graduation, life changed dramatically: Rosie became pregnant, and her dreams of studying disappeared. Alex went to Boston, and they became pen pals. 

For twelve years, their paths diverged, but fate kept them in touch. Time and new events have repeatedly questioned what they really want from life and from each other..

Genre: romantic film ,comedy 

Country: Germany, United Kingdom 

Director: Christian Dietler

Cast: Lily Collins,  Sam Claflin, Tamsin Edgerton, Art Parkinson, Christian Cook, Jamie Winston, Sookie Waterhouse.

Purple Hearts 2022 — ambitious singer Cassie Salazar dreams of a big career working in a bar in California, but is forced to think about how to get insurance to buy expensive diabetes medications. She meets Luke Morrow, a former drug addict who is trying to earn his father's approval by joining the Marine Corps. To solve their financial and personal problems, they enter into a fictitious marriage agreement without having real feelings for each other. However, an unexpected tragedy brings them closer together, and over time they begin to feel true love.

Genre: Melodrama 

Country: USA 

Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Cast: Nicholas Golitsyn, Sofia Carson, Anthony Ippolito, Linden Ashby, Chousen Jacobs, Kat Canning, John Harlan Kim, Scott Deckert, Leroy Edwards III

Taste of Freedom 2024 - Young Chef Varya loses her job because her haute cuisine skills are not needed in a simple roadside cafe. Lively, witty and full of energy, she decides to go as far away from home as possible, looking for opportunities for self-realization. An unexpected find — a book by the forgotten legend of Ukrainian cuisine Olga Franko-radically changes her life, but not for long.

What will happen to Varya and whether she will pass the path to the dream in Proud solitude — see the film.

Genre: romantic comedy 

Country: Ukraine  

Director: Oleksandr Berezan

Actors: Irina Kudashova, Tatyana Malkova, Tomas Sobchak, Konstantin Temlyak, Irina Vitovskaya, Jamala, Pavel Lee.

Recall 

Brave samurai, honor and courage, sincere love and loyalty, incredible travels and good deeds - all this is for fans of exciting movies. UNN offers a selection of Japanese films to watch this fall weekend.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

CultureUNN LiteLife hack
California
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
