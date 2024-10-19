Top 7 exciting love movies for a romantic fall

Love is a topic that always finds a response in the hearts of viewers, especially in the romantic fall. UNN has collected 7 films that reveal different facets of love - from tender romantic stories to difficult life trials.

The Idea of You 2024 — in the center of the plot is 39 — year-old Solen, who independently raises a teenage daughter after her husband left her for a younger woman. When her ex-husband is again unable to go with her daughter to the Coachella festival, Solen decides to go with her herself, although the prospect of spending time among teenagers does not impress her.

However, an unexpected acquaintance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, a member of the most popular boy band in the world, changes everything. An affair breaks out between them, but after returning to real life, they realize that their worlds are very different.

Genre: Romantic comedy

Country: USA

Director: Michael Schouter

Actors: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Golitsyn, Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Metfeld, Jordany Hall, Matilda Gianopoulos, Meg Millidge.

Me Before You 2016 — Louise knows exactly how many steps from the bus stop to her house, but isn't sure if she really loves her boyfriend. She has no idea that meeting a man who is confined to a wheelchair after an accident will change her life forever... will is used to living with pain and the thought of his own helplessness, convinced that he knows how to end it all. But he does not suspect that Lou will break into his world – a whirlwind of colors, joy and love, which will give him a new meaning in life. But can love overcome desire?

Genre: Melodrama, Comedy

Country: USA

Directed By Thea Sherrock

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Janet McTeer, Charles Dance, Matthew Lewis.

We are here. We are close 2021 - The protagonist Oleksiy, a surgeon, experiences a deep tragedy after he loses his godson during surgery. Filled with guilt, he quits his job and wanders aimlessly around the city, unable to get rid of the thoughts of what happened.

To escape from the pain, Alexei travels to a peaceful place connected to his important memories. There, he unexpectedly meets the mysterious Marianna, who emerges from the water completely naked. Her mystery fascinates him, and he feels a strong desire to help and protect this stranger he has just met.

Genre: Melodrama

Country: Ukraine

Director: Roman Balayan

Actors: Akhtem Seitablaev, Ekaterina Molchanova, Marichka Mikolaichuk, Maria Petrenko, Sergey Trymbach, Misha Chernyak, Oleg Didyk

The Fault in Our Stars 2014 - Sixteen-year-old Hazel Grace is fighting an incurable disease - cancer that has affected her thyroid gland and lungs. This has forced the girl to constantly carry an oxygen tank and deprived her of hope for recovery. She also suffers from depression, which is caused by the realization of a slow and inevitable end.

For the sake of her parents ' peace of mind, Hazel began going to the heart of Jesus center, but one day there she meets Gus Walters – a cheerful guy who does not recognize the rules and does not allow the disease to limit him. He, a former basketball player, lost his leg, but managed to overcome cancer. Their acquaintance becomes a turning point for Hazel. She begins to realize that even when illness steals time, she can't take away the true joys – love, dreams, and laughter.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Country: USA

Director: John Boone

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolf, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell and Willem Dafoe.

Love, Rosie 2014 — Rosie Dunn and Alex Stewart have been inseparable since childhood. They grew up together, and their friendship only grew stronger. They could talk about any of the most explicit topics, and always chose each other's company over others. They planned to go to university together, but after graduation, life changed dramatically: Rosie became pregnant, and her dreams of studying disappeared. Alex went to Boston, and they became pen pals.

For twelve years, their paths diverged, but fate kept them in touch. Time and new events have repeatedly questioned what they really want from life and from each other..

Genre: romantic film ,comedy

Country: Germany, United Kingdom

Director: Christian Dietler

Cast: Lily Collins, Sam Claflin, Tamsin Edgerton, Art Parkinson, Christian Cook, Jamie Winston, Sookie Waterhouse.

Purple Hearts 2022 — ambitious singer Cassie Salazar dreams of a big career working in a bar in California, but is forced to think about how to get insurance to buy expensive diabetes medications. She meets Luke Morrow, a former drug addict who is trying to earn his father's approval by joining the Marine Corps. To solve their financial and personal problems, they enter into a fictitious marriage agreement without having real feelings for each other. However, an unexpected tragedy brings them closer together, and over time they begin to feel true love.

Genre: Melodrama

Country: USA

Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Cast: Nicholas Golitsyn, Sofia Carson, Anthony Ippolito, Linden Ashby, Chousen Jacobs, Kat Canning, John Harlan Kim, Scott Deckert, Leroy Edwards III

Taste of Freedom 2024 - Young Chef Varya loses her job because her haute cuisine skills are not needed in a simple roadside cafe. Lively, witty and full of energy, she decides to go as far away from home as possible, looking for opportunities for self-realization. An unexpected find — a book by the forgotten legend of Ukrainian cuisine Olga Franko-radically changes her life, but not for long.

What will happen to Varya and whether she will pass the path to the dream in Proud solitude — see the film.

Genre: romantic comedy

Country: Ukraine

Director: Oleksandr Berezan

Actors: Irina Kudashova, Tatyana Malkova, Tomas Sobchak, Konstantin Temlyak, Irina Vitovskaya, Jamala, Pavel Lee.

Recall

