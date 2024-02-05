Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will consider bills to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will consider draft laws on extending the terms of martial law and general mobilization and will re-vote on the draft law on a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Zheleznyak says the Rada will consider it tomorrow:

- Voting on the draft law #10062 on the unified electronic register of persons liable for military service

- extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days ("10457 and 10456")

- shortening the deadline for submitting alternative draft laws to the draft law on mobilization No. 10449

"Voting in the first reading of the latter will take place in the coming days (probably on February 7)," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Earlier, Zheleznyak said that the Verkhovna Rada would vote on draft law No. 10062 on a unified register of persons liable for military service to correct legal mistakes.

He noted that there is an article of the Rules of Procedure "#131. Procedure for eliminating inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the adopted law".

In January, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill on automatic granting of war veteran status and the creation of a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service.