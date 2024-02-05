ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will consider bills to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will consider bills to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28324 views

The Ukrainian parliament will vote again to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days. In addition, a bill on a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service will be put to a second vote.

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will consider draft laws on extending the terms of martial law and general mobilization and will re-vote on the draft law on a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service. This was reported by MP  Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Zheleznyak says the Rada will consider it tomorrow:

-        Voting on the draft law #10062 on the unified electronic register of persons liable for military service

-        extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days ("10457 and 10456")

-        shortening the deadline for submitting alternative draft laws to the draft law on mobilization No. 10449

"Voting in the first reading of the latter will take place in the coming days (probably on February 7)," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Earlier, Zheleznyak said that the Verkhovna Rada would vote on draft law No. 10062 on a unified register of persons liable for military service to correct legal mistakes.

He noted that there is an article of the Rules of Procedure "#131. Procedure for eliminating inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the adopted law".

In January, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill on automatic granting of war veteran status and the creation of a unified electronic register of persons liable for military service.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak

