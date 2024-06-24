Tomorrow, the EU Council should approve the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union-mass media

Tomorrow, June 25 in Luxembourg, the EU Council is due to approve the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the EU. This was reported to the public by sources, writes UNN.

"On June 25, the EU Council should approve the text of the security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union at a meeting in Luxembourg", - writes Suspilne.

Recall

This week, Ukraine will sign a number of other security agreements with other countries. Thanks to the 17 agreements that were signed earlier, Ukraine will receive 3 32 billion.