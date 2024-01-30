ukenru
Together with the United States, Ukraine plans to introduce a transparent selection process for senior positions in the National Police

Together with the United States, Ukraine plans to introduce a transparent selection process for senior positions in the National Police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27593 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine are launching a selection system for senior positions in the National Police to modernize the criteria and ensure transparent and high-quality appointments.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the US Embassy in Ukraine, is launching a process to create a selection system for senior positions in the National Police. This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Details

Today I held an introductory meeting with Joshua Temblador, Head of Law Enforcement at the Embassy, and Travis Brooks, DEA Attaché at the Embassy

- Klymenko said.

According to him, the main emphasis is on transparent and high-quality selection of heads of the National Police at all levels.

NAZK found unsubstantiated assets of almost four million hryvnias in the possession of an official of the Kyiv police25.01.24, 18:28 • 25150 views

The task is to modernize the criteria and requirements for holding a managerial position, clearly define the terms and responsible authorities that will conduct the vetting of the candidate. And this check should be comprehensive. It should take into account all spheres of a person's life, background and reputational risks  

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Addendum

Klymenko also emphasized that there are no overly high expectations. According to him, radical changes will not be achieved in a few months, but the main thing is to start the transformation process.

He also announced that the State Emergency Service would be the next after the National Police to implement a system for selecting managers.

Recall

An indictment against an official of the State Emergency Service in Kyivwho failed to declare his wife's real estate worth almost UAH 13 million has been sent to court. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

