NAZK found unsubstantiated assets of almost four million hryvnias in the possession of an official of the Kyiv police

The head of the Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the Main Police Department in Kyiv has almost UAH 3.9 million in assets. This is reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, according to UNN.

In particular, in 2022, the official's wife received the right to use and dispose of a Dodge Durango worth UAH 697 thousand and sold it to her mother-in-law. However, she actually continued to use it.

In addition, in 2023, the employee's wife acquired a 0.12-hectare land plot in the Kyiv region worth more than UAH 3 million on the basis of a power of attorney from her mother-in-law.

The NACP found that the savings and total official income of the police officer, his mother and wife were significantly lower than the value of the acquired assets - the agency emphasized.

They also noted that in 2018, the official's mother also acquired two apartments in Kyiv, although she lives elsewhere.

Pursuant to clause 57, part 1, article 12 of the Law, the NACP sent materials regarding the official to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) to decide whether to file a lawsuit to recognize assets worth UAH 3,878,590 as unjustified and recover them for the state - the NACP summarized.

According to NACP Deputy Head Artem Sytnyk, the NACP expects the most risky declarations of officials to be filed by the end of January, noting the tendency for officials with a higher level of corruption risk to file fewer declarations.

