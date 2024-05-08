"Today, Ukrainians are once again countering the evil that has been revived" - Zelensky on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

In his video address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today Hitler's ideas are being voiced in Russian and Nazi crimes are being committed under the Russian flag. According to the President, only a united free world can stop this, just as in 1945, UNN reports .

80 years ago, millions of Ukrainians fought to defeat Nazism forever. But today, Ukrainians are once again opposing the evil that has been reborn, has come again, and wants to destroy us again. An army of inhumans who kill, torture, and wipe out peaceful towns and villages. The evil whose name is Russian fascism. Abbreviated - rf - Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that everyone on Earth knows history and remembers how to fight Nazism. When humanity unites, it opposes Hitler, not by buying oil from him or attending his inauguration.

The President emphasized that Russia has officially approved a list of states that cannot feel safe called the "List of Unfriendly States." It almost completely coincides with the list of states of the anti-Hitler coalition.

According to Zelenskyy, those who defeated Nazism are enemies for modern Russia. The countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and almost fifty states in total. "Free, democratic and independent, which in the modern Kremlin ideology means dangerous. And therefore - targets," the President said.

The world did not see the threat, the world slept through the revival of Nazism at 5 a.m. on February 24, 2022. And today, everyone who remembers the Second World War and has lived to see the day is experiencing déjà vu. The battle for Kyiv, the bombing of Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, mass graves, the blockade of ports, the theft and export of grain, torture, executions, deportation of children, filtration camps, and prisoner of war colonies. Pages from textbooks about World War II have returned to the headlines of the world's media. Russia has brought the terrible past back to the daily news. Proving with each new crime that Nazism has been revived. Only with a new label: "Made in Russia" - The Head of State emphasized.

According to him, "only the united free world can stop this, just like in 1945. United in an anti-Putin coalition. Not with words, but with actions, it can stop the Nazis of Moscow, prevent the new evil from spreading to the entire European continent, and subsequently to the whole world. Prove your commitment to the words "Never again!" so that "Never again!" becomes relevant again.

