Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83345 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107800 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150619 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154619 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250787 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174235 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165484 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148354 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113071 views

"Today, Ukrainians are once again countering the evil that has been revived" - Zelensky on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

"Today, Ukrainians are once again countering the evil that has been revived" - Zelensky on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31114 views

On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, President Zelensky said that Ukrainians are once again fighting against the evil revived under the Russian flag, and only a united free world can stop it, as it did in 1945.

In his video address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today Hitler's ideas are being voiced in Russian and Nazi crimes are being committed under the Russian flag. According to the President, only a united free world can stop this, just as in 1945, UNN reports

80 years ago, millions of Ukrainians fought to defeat Nazism forever. But today, Ukrainians are once again opposing the evil that has been reborn, has come again, and wants to destroy us again. An army of inhumans who kill, torture, and wipe out peaceful towns and villages. The evil whose name is Russian fascism. Abbreviated - rf

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that everyone on Earth knows history and remembers how to fight Nazism. When humanity unites, it opposes Hitler, not by buying oil from him or attending his inauguration.

The President emphasized that Russia has officially approved a list of states that cannot feel safe called the "List of Unfriendly States." It almost completely coincides with the list of states of the anti-Hitler coalition. 

Today Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: what price did Ukrainians pay for the victory in World War II08.05.24, 06:47 • 91421 view

According to Zelenskyy, those who defeated Nazism are enemies for modern Russia. The countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and almost fifty states in total. "Free, democratic and independent, which in the modern Kremlin ideology means dangerous. And therefore - targets," the President said.

The world did not see the threat, the world slept through the revival of Nazism at 5 a.m. on February 24, 2022. And today, everyone who remembers the Second World War and has lived to see the day is experiencing déjà vu. The battle for Kyiv, the bombing of Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, mass graves, the blockade of ports, the theft and export of grain, torture, executions, deportation of children, filtration camps, and prisoner of war colonies. Pages from textbooks about World War II have returned to the headlines of the world's media. Russia has brought the terrible past back to the daily news. Proving with each new crime that Nazism has been revived. Only with a new label: "Made in Russia"

- The Head of State emphasized. 

According to him, "only the united free world can stop this, just like in 1945.  United in an anti-Putin coalition. Not with words, but with actions, it can stop the Nazis of Moscow, prevent the new evil from spreading to the entire European continent, and subsequently to the whole world. Prove your commitment to the words "Never again!" so that "Never again!" becomes relevant again.

Zelenskyy: Russia fired more than 50 missiles and more than 20 "shaheds" at Ukraine on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II08.05.24, 08:32 • 29346 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
earthEarth
dniproDnipro
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

