Today, the European Commission will present a report on Ukraine's compliance with political criteria-Stefanyshyna

Today, on June 7, the European Commission will present a positive report on Ukraine's compliance with the political criteria for starting membership negotiations.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanyshina during the Forum of national minorities (communities) of Ukraine, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Today, the European Commission will present a report on Ukraine's compliance with the political criteria necessary to start membership negotiations. These will be positive assessments, both from the point of view of the recommendation of the Venice Commission and from the point of view of implementing the policy in the field of national minorities Stefanishina said.

The European Commission will recommend starting negotiations on joining the EU with Ukraine in June, before Hungary takes over the bloc's presidency.