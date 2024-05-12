Today, power engineers have attracted emergency assistance from three countries, Ukrainians are asked to save electricity

Amid significant damage to the power grid caused by Russian attacks, today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity was supplied from Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Ukrainians are urged to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours. This was reported on Sunday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The total volume of emergency supplies amounted to less than 3% of daily electricity consumption.

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia have already been provided. Also today, Ukraine will provide emergency assistance at the request of Poland - it will receive surplus electricity from the country's power system - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The agency called for a reduction in the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00), given the significant damage caused to the power system.

The Ministry of Energy also asks industry to review production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to maximize imports to ensure that outages are avoided and the power system is more resilient.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 6871 MWh.

Emergencies

A mine in Donetsk Oblast lost power. At that time, there were no employees at the enterprise.

